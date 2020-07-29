

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) affirmed the company's 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $5.45 to $5.75. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.56. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.37 compared to $1.35, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.26, for the quarter.



'Sales were better than expected, we're on pace to achieve our cost savings target for the year, and our capital plan is unchanged. With these results, we are affirming our full-year guidance, our longer-term outlooks, and our dividend growth aspirations,' said Entergy CEO Leo Denault.



