

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



-Earnings: -$29.43 million in Q2 vs. -$41.99 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.19 in Q2 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $8.90 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $247.53 million in Q2 vs. $279.87 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.00 - $0.19 Full year revenue guidance: $965 - $1,005 Mln



