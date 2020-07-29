

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales declined sharply in June, though at a softer pace, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Retail sales declined by an adjusted 4.7 percent year-on-year in June, following an 18.9 percent fall in May.



On an adjusted basis, retail sales decreased 3.3 percent in June, following a 20.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 17.8 percent in June, following a 19.4 percent increase in the previous month. Sales rose for the second straight month.



Sales of food products decreased 2.1 percent, while that of non-food products advanced 41.2 percent in June.



