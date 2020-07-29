

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):



-Earnings: -$0.81 billion in Q2 vs. $2.38 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.56 in Q2 vs. $1.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of -$0.71 billion or -$0.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.77 per share -Revenue: $16.78 billion in Q2 vs. $36.06 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de