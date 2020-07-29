

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$0.56, compared to C$0.67, prior year. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) was C$2.44 billion, compared to C$2.31 billion. DCF per share was C$1.21, which exceeded the company's expectations for the second quarter.



For 2020, the company still expects to generate DCF within its original guidance range of C$4.50 to C$4.80 per share.



Enbridge also announced that Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, John Whelen, will retire, effective October 31. John's role will be filled by current members of the company's Executive Leadership Team.



