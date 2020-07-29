

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices continued to fall in June, but the pace of decline softened, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 5.3 percent fall in May.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices rose 0.7 percent month-on-month and declined by 6.1 percent from a year ago in June.



Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.1 percent monthly in June and decreased 0.7 percent yearly.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the hourly wages grew 0.6 percent annually in June.



On a monthly basis, hourly wages rose 0.1 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de