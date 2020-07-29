

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA) reported a second quarter core loss per share of $4.79 compared to a loss of $5.82, previous year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Core operating loss was $3.32 billion compared to a loss of $3.75 billion.



The company noted that its financial results continue to be significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the 737 MAX grounding. Operating cash flow was negative at $5.3 billion in the quarter, primarily reflecting lower commercial deliveries and services volume.



Second quarter revenues declined to $11.81 billion from $15.75 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter.



Total company backlog at quarter-end was $409 billion, including more than 4,500 commercial airplanes.



