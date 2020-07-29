

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $392 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $722 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.7% to $2.09 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $392 Mln. vs. $722 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $2.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



