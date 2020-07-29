

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $361 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $4.00 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $4.00 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



