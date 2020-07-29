

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $44.88 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $42.92 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $60.00 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.7% to $1.65 billion from $2.03 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.73 - $1.83 Bln



