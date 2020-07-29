

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PTC Inc. (PTC):



-Earnings: $34.68 million in Q3 vs. -$14.76 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.04 million or $0.62 per share for the period. -Revenue: $351.72 million in Q3 vs. $295.49 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.28 - $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1415 - $1430 Mln



