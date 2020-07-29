

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $133.30 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $143.53 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.47 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $133.30 Mln. vs. $143.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUINIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de