

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced that Jan Siegmund will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2020. He will succeed Karen McLoughlin. Siegmund most recently served as CFO of Automatic Data Processing.



The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on class A common stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2020.



Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.94, a year ago. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.69, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter revenue was $4.0 billion, down 3.4% (2.5% in constant currency). Analysts expected revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.



For full year 2020, the company projects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.48-$3.58. Revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $16.4 billion - $16.7 billion, or a decline on a constant currency basis of 2.0-0.5%.



