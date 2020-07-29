

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $105.51 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $72.33 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $104.9 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $820.04 million from $812.57 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $104.9 Mln. vs. $87.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $820.04 Mln vs. $812.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 - $2.00



