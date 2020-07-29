

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 256.7 million euros compared to 266.9 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share was 1.40 euros compared to 1.46 euros. EBITDA was 440.7 million euros compared to 434.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 4% to 483.1 million euros from 465.5 million euros last year.



Revenues increased by 7% to 777.5 million euros from 724.8 million euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE BOERSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de