

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW):



-Earnings: $40.77 million in Q2 vs. -$11.08 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q2 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.25 million or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.01 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q2 vs. $0.83 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,055 - $1,060 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $4,185 - $4,200 Mln



