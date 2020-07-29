

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO):



-Earnings: -$435 million in Q2 vs. -$97 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.23 in Q2 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Concho Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $1.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $0.47 billion in Q2 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year.



