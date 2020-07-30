

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases provider Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit Group Share grew 1.8 percent to 1.08 billion euros from 1.06 billion euros a year ago, despite the pandemic and the resulting significant decline in activity.



Net earnings per share were up 1.8 percent to 2.29 euros from 2.25 euros last year.



Net profit recurring group share was 1.11 billion euros, compared to 1.13 billion euros a year ago.



Group operating income recurring or OIR amounted to 1.81 billion euros, same as last year. The operating margin stood at 17.6 percent, an improvement of 100 basis points from last year.



Group revenue totaled 10.27 billion euros, down 6.2 percent from 10.95 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues fell 3.2 percent.



Looking ahead, Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO, said, 'In a context of limited local lockdowns and progressive recovery during the second half of 2020, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver net profit close to preceding year level, at constant exchange rates.'



