

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) reported profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 that amounted to £559 million from £817 million last year.



Underlying earnings, 2019 excluding the one-off tax benefit, totaled £595 million or 18.7p per share compared to £696 million or 21.9p per share a year ago.



Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders, on IFRS basis, declined to £532 million or 16.7p per share from £795 million or 25.0p per share in the previous year.



Sales in the first half increased to £9.9 billion from £9.4 billion last year, up 4% on a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of acquisitions. Revenue increased to £9.18 billion from £8.67 billion generated in the prior year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAE SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de