

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KAZ Minerals plc (KAZ.L) reported a 4% rise in first-half copper production, driven by high ore throughput and improved grades at Bozshakol.



The company's first-half copper production increased by 4% to 153.8 kt from 147.6 kt reported last year.



Gold production grew by 25% to 109.7 koz versus 87.7 koz in the prior year period, due to higher processing volumes and grades at Bozshakol.



Further, the company noted that the production of all metals is currently on track to achieve its full year production guidance but Covid-19 risks elevated in second half.



Andrew Southam, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'In the second quarter of 2020 KAZ Minerals grew copper production across all of its divisions and delivered a 5% increase in Group output. This is an excellent performance in a challenging operating environment and reflects the dedication and resilience of our employees.'



