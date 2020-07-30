

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) Thursday reported lower profit and revenues for the half year, reflecting the impact caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The Group also said it is still not possible to provide reliable guidance for full year 2020 due to the Covid-19 situation.



For the half year, the Group's consolidated net income after tax declined to 21.5 million euros from 33.3 million euros, and earnings per share slid to 0.68 euros from 1.06 euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was 118.5 million euros in the first half, compared with 116.9 million euros in the previous year.



For the half year, the Group's revenue went down by 10.1 percent to 1.698 billion euros. The contract value of orders was down by 28.5 percent to 1.457 billion euros, the Group reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

