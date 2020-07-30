

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Casino (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported Thursday that its consolidated net loss for the first half of 2020 widened to 445 million euros from 226 million euros in the prior-year period.



Net loss from continuing operations for the period was 287 million euros primarily reflecting 249 million euros of non-recurring expenses, most of which are non-cash.



Underlying loss from continuing operations, Group share for the period was 87 million euros, compared with restated underlying net profit from continuing operations of 12 million euros in the prior-year period.



Group EBITDA for the period declined 5.1 percent to 1.07 billion euros from a restated 1.12 billion euros in the prior-year period, but increased 4.0 percent at constant exchange rates.



Consolidated net sales decreased 4.2 percent to 16.14 billion euros from a restated 16.84 billion euros a year ago, but rose 5.9 percent at constant exchange rates. Net sales increased 9.4 percent on an organic basis and 8.4 percent on a same-store basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

