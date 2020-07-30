

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent declined 12.7 percent to 10.55 billion yen from 12.08 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 52.89 yen, down from 60.93 yen a year ago.



Operating income for the quarter decreased 11.2 percent to 13.46 billion yen from 15.16 billion yen last year.



However, net sales for the quarter rose 0.8 percent to 66.73 billion yen from last year's 66.17 billion yen.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Advantest now projects attributable net income of 35.8 billion yen and operating income of 45.0 billion yen, on net sales of 260.00 billion yen.



