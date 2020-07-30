

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group PLC (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, Thursday reported NAV per share of 858 pence and total return of 6.8 percent for the first quarter ended 30 June 2020.



During the quarter, the company said it witnessed resilient performance from the majority of the private equity portfolio, despite the significant economic and social disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic



The company also recognized a net 144 million pounds gain on foreign exchange in the quarter, as both the euro and US dollar strengthened against sterling.



It continued to see good momentum in its portfolio companies exposed to medical technology, personal care products, e-commerce and other speciality manufacturers, which are all experiencing strong demand and reported good profit and value growth in the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

3I-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de