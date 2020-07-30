

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence continued to improve for the third straight month in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -8.7 in July from -15.1 in June. This was below the average score of 0.5 seen over the past twenty years.



Producers remained negative about the stock of finished goods, while their opinion on order book was less negative, the agency said.



Confidence level was less negative than in June. Producers in the wood and building material industry were less positive.



