

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Huawei Technologies topped the table as the number one smartphone seller in the world in the second quarter, leaving behind Samsung, according to technology market analyst firm Canalys.



The Chinese telecom giant shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter, 5% down from last year, while the long-time market leader Samsung's sales dropped 30% to 53.7 million from last year, impacted by Coronavirus pandemic.



Huawei has been shifting focus to the domestic market since the U.S. government restrictions, and presently sells 70% of its smartphones in mainland China. Helped by China's early retrieval from the Covid-19 pandemic, Huawei could bring in 8% growth in domestic smartphone sales in the second quarter. However, its overseas shipments dropped 27% in the quarter.



'Samsung has a very small presence in China, with less than 1% market share, and has seen its core markets, such as Brazil, India, the United States, and Europe, ravaged by outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns,' said Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton.



According to Canalys analyst Mo Jia, the domestic market alone will not help the company to retain its firstborn victory once the economy starts to roll on.



The U.S had imposed a ban on Huawei products citing security reasons saying the company has close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military forces. In May this year, President Trump extended the ban till May 2021 and has been pressing its allies to stand up for their national security by boycotting the company.



Europen countries, key markets to the Chinese smartphone maker, are divided towards the Chinese company. Early this month, the UK decided to ban buying Huawei-made gadgets from December 31, 2020, and all existing Huawei equipment will be removed from its 5G network by the end of 2027. Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Sweden have already joined the league to ban Huawei from future 5G networks.



Nevertheless, countries like Belgium said it has not found any evidence that Huwei is using its equipment for spying. Canada has not given out any clear indication whether it would join its other 4 members including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, of 5-member intellillegenc alliance, The Five Eyes (FVEY), in barring Huawei Technologies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

