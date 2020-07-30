

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):



-Earnings: -$16.16 million in Q1 vs. $81.65 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of $9.93 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Revenue: $673.41 million in Q1 vs. $910.66 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1077.6 - $1105 Mln



