

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that a business venture between Teva and Takeda in Japan will focus on commercializing a selection of complex generics, specialty assets and other pipeline opportunities. The business venture will divest majority of its generic and operational assets to Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The transaction is expected to close by early 2021.



Teva noted that business venture will retain about 20 generic molecules and several pipeline assets, as well as its robust portfolio of authorized generics, LLPs and specialty assets. The venture will seek to address unmet patient needs with products from its portfolio and pipeline.



