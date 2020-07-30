

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $233.7 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $356.3 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $247.0 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to $3.15 billion from $3.76 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $247.0 Mln. vs. $400.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $3.15 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.



