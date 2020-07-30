

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD):



-Earnings: -$2.48 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.57 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.37 in Q2 vs. -$0.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $0.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.59 per share -Revenue: $4.83 billion in Q2 vs. $5.47 billion in the same period last year.



