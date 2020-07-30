

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $287 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.59 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $287 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.73 to $2.83



