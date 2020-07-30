

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.75 billion, or $4.73 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $3.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.15 billion or $5.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $39.21 billion from $34.38 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.15 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.81 vs. $4.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.15 -Revenue (Q2): $39.21 Bln vs. $34.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.00 to $18.60 Full year revenue guidance: $154 - $156 Bln



