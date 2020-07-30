

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health service company Cigna Corp. (CI), while reporting higher second-quarter profit and revenues, on Thursday maintained its fiscal 2020 outlook for adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenue.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted income from operations in a range of $18 to $18.60 per share on total adjusted revenues between $154 billion and $156 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.45 per share on revenues of $154.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Cigna said it continues to expect to close the sale of Cigna's Group Disability and Life business in the third quarter of 2020. However, Cigna's outlook assumes a full year of contributions from the Group Disability and Life business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIGNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de