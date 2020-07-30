

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Textron Inc. (TXT):



-Earnings: -$92 million in Q2 vs. $217 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q2 vs. $0.93 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.08 per share -Revenue: $2.47 billion in Q2 vs. $3.23 billion in the same period last year.



