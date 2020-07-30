

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices continued to decline in June, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The producer price index declined 2.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.6 percent fall in May.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 8.0 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.9 percent in May and those for consumer goods increased 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.



In the second quarter, producer prices declined 2.3 percent yearly and fell 1.7 percent from the previous quarter.



