

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $67.8 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $102.1 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $72.8 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $663.9 million from $765.4 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $72.8 Mln. vs. $102.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $663.9 Mln vs. $765.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.72 to $1.86



