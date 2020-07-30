Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881347 ISIN: CA3495531079 Ticker-Symbol: 12F 
Tradegate
30.07.20
14:01 Uhr
34,500 Euro
+0,105
+0,31 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,05534,66014:24
34,00534,53514:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORTIS
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTIS INC34,500+0,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.