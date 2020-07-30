

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $307 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $381 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $372 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $3.56 billion from $3.95 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $372 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

