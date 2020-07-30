

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim, on Thursday, announced positive top-line results from the EMPEROR-Reduced phase III trial in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without diabetes.



EMPEROR-Reduced met its primary endpoint, demonstrating superiority with Jardiance 10 mg compared to placebo in reducing the risk for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard of care. Overall the safety profile was similar to the known safety profile of Jardiance.



The company noted that a second trial, EMPEROR-Preserved, is exploring the effect of Jardiance on cardiovascular death or hospitalization in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction - an area with no approved treatment options. EMPEROR-Preserved results are expected in 2021.



The EMPEROR trials are part of the EMPOWER clinical program, one of the broadest and most comprehensive of any SGLT2 inhibitor, exploring the impact of Jardiance on the lives of people across the spectrum of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions.



