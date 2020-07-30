

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $446.1 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $429.1 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $897.8 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.91 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $897.8 Mln. vs. $893.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.01 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7,655 to $7,785 Mln



