

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $509 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $532 million or $2.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $1.44 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $532 Mln. vs. $396 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.81 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 to $9.20



