

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices declined at a softer rate in June, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.



The producer prices in the total market fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 4.0 percent decline in May.



In the French market, producer prices decreased 2.3 percent annually in June, following a 3.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Prices of petroleum products declined 38.2 percent yearly in June.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in June, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



Prices in the French industry recovered for the first time since November 2019, rising 0.6 percent from May, when they fell 0.1 percent.



The latest increase was mainly due to rise by manufacturing products and partially by mining and quarrying products, energy, and water.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de