

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $572 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $675 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $4.19 billion from $4.35 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $675 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $4.19 Bln vs. $4.35 Bln last year.



