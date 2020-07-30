

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $56.55 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $39.20 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.78 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $331.55 million from $358.90 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $68.78 Mln. vs. $71.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $331.55 Mln vs. $358.90 Mln last year.



