

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices declined at a softer pace in June, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The producer prices index declined 7.4 percent year-on-year in June, following an 11.8 percent fall in May.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 4.4 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively, in June.



Energy prices fell 15.5 percent yearly in June and prices for intermediate goods declined 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 2.2 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable goods remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.6 percent in June, following a 1.8 percent decrease in the prior month.



