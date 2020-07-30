

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices declined for the fourth straight in July, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The consumer prices fell 0.6 percent yearly in July, following a 0.3 percent in June. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent fall.



Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group declined by 2.2 percent annually in July.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.9 percent in July, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.55 percent fall.



The harmonized index of consumer prices declined 0.7 percent annually in July. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 1.6 percent in July.



