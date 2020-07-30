LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence decreased in July, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.
The consumer confidence index fell to -27.1 in July from -25.7 in June.
The three-month moving average of the index improved to -28.3 from -33.1 in June.
The manufacturing confidence indicator increased to -14.0 in July from -24.4 in the preceding month.
The construction sector morale rose to -17.9 in July from -22.4 in the prior month.
The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -13.7 in July and the confidence measure in the services sector rose to -37.2.
The economic climate indicator rose to -1.2 in July from -2.5 in the previous month.
