

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) said the company is launching a new monitoring program to combat COVID-19. It involves weekly testing of team members at the company's facilities to monitor for the presence of the virus. The company has created a chief medical officer position and plans to add almost 200 nurses and administrative support personnel.



Already having tested nearly a third of the company's workforce, Tyson Foods plans to test thousands of workers every week across all of its facilities.



