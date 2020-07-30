

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to seven companies for illegally selling unapproved products labeled as dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent hangovers.



This illegal labeling is in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act).



The warning letters were issued to: Double Wood LLC; Ebnsol Inc.; Vita Heaven LLC (doing business as Hangover Heaven); Happy Hour Vitamins; LES Labs; Mind, Body & Coal LLC; and Purple Biosciences LLC.



'Dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent hangovers could potentially harm consumers, especially young adults,' said Steven Tave, director of the FDA's Office of Dietary Supplement Programs. 'Consumers may get the false impression that using these products can prevent or mitigate health problems caused by excessive drinking. Dietary supplements are not a substitute for responsibly limiting one's alcohol consumption.'



Under the FD&C Act, products intended to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent disease are drugs and are subject to the requirements that apply to drugs. Unlike drugs approved by the FDA, there has been no FDA evaluation of whether these unapproved products are effective for their intended use, what the proper dosage might be, how they could interact with FDA-approved drugs, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de