

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it compulsory for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and congressional staff to wear face mask inside the chamber.



'The chair expects all members and staff to adhere to this requirement as a sign of respect for the health, safety, and wellbeing of others present in the chamber and surrounding areas,' she said.



The octagenarian Democrat said representatives can remove their masks while speaking in the House. She reminded member that they will be removed from the chamber if the new rule is breached.



'The chair would...like to remind members that the speaker has the authority to direct the sergeant at arms to remove a member from the floor as a matter of decorum,' Pelosi told the House.



Pelosi took the decision after Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.



He is reportedly the tenth member of Congress to have tested positive fofr the deadly virus.



